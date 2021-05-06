Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3038 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:BEP opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.13. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

