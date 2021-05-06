Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

