Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 492792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

