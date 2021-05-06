Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bruker updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 16,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,693. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.