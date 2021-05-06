Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $69,648,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $30,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,502,000 after acquiring an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $16,315,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its position in Brunswick by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 193,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

