Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,085. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $113.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.01.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.