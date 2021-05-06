BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.53. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

