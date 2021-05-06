BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.80

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 167.05 ($2.18), with a volume of 3799212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.95 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BT.A shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

