Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.36.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $52.91.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.