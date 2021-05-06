BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 310429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

