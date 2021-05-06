BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 310429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

