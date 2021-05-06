Cabo Drilling (OTCMKTS:CBEEF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cabo Drilling Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBEEF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Cabo Drilling shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.

About Cabo Drilling (OTCMKTS:CBEEF)

Cabo Drilling Corp., a drilling services company, provides contract drilling services to major, mid-tier, and junior mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, Greece, Panama, Colombia, Albania, Kosovo, and the United States. Its services include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, and geotechnical drilling.

