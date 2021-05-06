Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Cabot alerts:

CBT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.