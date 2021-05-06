Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.
CBT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
