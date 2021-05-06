CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $300.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.70.

CACI opened at $262.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.03. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CACI International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

