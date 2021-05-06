Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.03. 133,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,918. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

