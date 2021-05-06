Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist Securities

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CZR. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $102.98 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.