Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.53, but opened at $102.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Caesars Entertainment shares last traded at $101.32, with a volume of 138,367 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CZR. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

