Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,579. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $588.18 million, a P/E ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.