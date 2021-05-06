Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Calyxt stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Calyxt by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

