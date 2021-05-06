Cameron McCullagh Acquires 2,055,220 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 2,055,220 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,742.88 ($152,673.49).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 3,883,697 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$376,718.61 ($269,084.72).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 1,989,060 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.0012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

