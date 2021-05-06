Cameron McCullagh Acquires 2,055,220 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 2,055,220 shares of COG Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,742.88 ($152,673.49).
Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Cameron McCullagh acquired 3,883,697 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$376,718.61 ($269,084.72).
- On Tuesday, March 2nd, Cameron McCullagh acquired 1,989,060 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.
Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.