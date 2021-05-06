Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock worth $42,134,041. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Camping World by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camping World by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.