Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

CWH stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock worth $42,134,041 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

