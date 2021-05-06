Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWH. Truist boosted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.
CWH stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $48.50.
In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,006,890 shares of company stock worth $42,134,041 in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 57.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 488.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Camping World
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
