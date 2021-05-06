Canaccord Genuity Increases AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target to $24.00

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXGN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of AXGN stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,652. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 151,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,161,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

