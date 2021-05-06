Canaccord Genuity Raises ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to $10.50

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.09.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.72. 109,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 65.18%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

