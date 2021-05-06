Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,977,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

