Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives $59.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.1068 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.