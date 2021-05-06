Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.79

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$56.79 and last traded at C$56.79, with a volume of 112304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.13.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

