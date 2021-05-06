Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.61.

CM stock opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

