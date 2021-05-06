Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $109.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

