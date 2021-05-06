Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.08) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 17,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 207,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 250,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

