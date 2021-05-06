Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($5.21) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also commented on LUMO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,163. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

