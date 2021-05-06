Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock worth $693,018. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

