Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,854 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 521.6% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

NIO stock opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

