Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 86,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

