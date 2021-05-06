Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $92.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $92.92.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.