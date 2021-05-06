Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 74.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $97.02.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

