Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

