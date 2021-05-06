Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $154.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

