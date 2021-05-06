Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.
COF opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $154.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.08.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock valued at $20,107,032. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
