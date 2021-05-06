Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX opened at C$39.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$40.17.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.