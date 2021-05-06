Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY21 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.900-6.050 EPS.

CAH stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,111,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,209. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

