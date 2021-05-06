Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Takes Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,272,000.

IGLB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 10,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,188. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $74.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

