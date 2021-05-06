CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,851. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $898,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,682,557 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.