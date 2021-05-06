Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 202.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,870 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 1.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $14,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,577,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,540 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $45.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

