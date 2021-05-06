Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

