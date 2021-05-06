Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $13,736,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $280.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.69 and a 200 day moving average of $259.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

