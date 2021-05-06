CashBet Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.62 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $10.39, $33.94 and $7.50.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CashBet Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $5.60, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $24.68 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

