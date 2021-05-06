Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.21 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 426,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,736,087. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after acquiring an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

