Castle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $15,924.33 and $13.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.00738659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006587 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020222 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.56 or 0.02159231 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,916,137 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

