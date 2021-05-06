Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.4% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.37.

CAT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.42. The company had a trading volume of 92,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $239.33. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

