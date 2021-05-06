Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. Celsius has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 742.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

